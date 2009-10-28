Jane Monheit Wows Wilson Center Crowd

×

Saturday proved to be an evening of charm andseduction as pop jazz singer Jane Monheit and her stellar trio won over thecapacity crowd at the Wilson Center for the Arts. Inthe course of two sets spanning two hours (with a 25-minute intermission),Monheit demonstrated that her youthful age (she turns 32 on Nov. 3) belies herability to sing the standards with as much subtlety and nuance as the jazzgreats that have influenced her.

Monheit easily moved through the opener, GeorgeGershwin’s “I Was Doing Alright,” and on to contemporary songs such as CorinneBailey Rae’s “Like a Star,” filling the tune with a lush, expressive qualityrepeated throughout the evening. Irving Berlin featured prominently, from theintrospective “It’s a Lovely Day Today” to the up-tempo “Cheek to Cheek,” andMonheit’s favorite composer, Brazil’sIvan Lins, was treated with an almost reverential vibe with the gorgeous ballad“No Tomorrow.”

There is a synergy between Monheit’s singing and thetriumvirate of her longtime pianist Michael Kanan, bassist Neal Miner anddrummer (and husband) Rick Montalbano. The trio creates an intricate sound thatseamlessly supports Monheit’s vocals.

Given all the times that audiences have heard “Overthe Rainbow,” who’d have thought this timeless classic could reach greaterheights with such fragility and heartfelt emotion? Monheit mined it for all itwas worthmuch to the audience’s delight.