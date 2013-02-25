Janis Joplin: Rep's Quadracci Powerhouse plays host to touring tribute

×

It seems like a good, sound commercial idea that could bring some money in for the rep: A touring tribute to legendary rock icon Janis Joplin. Mary Bridget Davies is on tour with a band of others performing the tribute show One Night with Janis Joplin .

The show has a proven track record with sold-out shows elsewhere. With the help of the Miwaukee Rep, it's going to be staged at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre. Compared to the type of venue this type of show could conceivably get, the Quadracci is an intimate space with the perfect balance of space, comfort and proximity.

Concert footage of Joplin is iconic enough that there's really no way any tribute performance could quite match-up with the legend, but the real reason to go to something like this is to experience the live connection with the work that no concert footage could do justice to.

One Night With Janis Joplin runs May 3rd - June 2nd at the Quadracci Powerhouse theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.