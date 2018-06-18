Jason Powell Begins Tenure as Milwaukee Metro Voices’ Artistic Director with Audience Favorite, 'Fortuna'

Last week, Milwaukee Metro Voices Artistic Director Trefor Williams announced that he will pass the torch to Jason Powell. Williams co-founded the company in 2006 and has produced and directed more than 30 shows during his tenure. Although he will be missed, he assured the opening night audience of Powell’s comic opera, Fortuna the Time Bender Vs. The School Girls of Doom, that the vocal music ensemble is in great hands. The sparkling Fortuna attests to this bright new beginning.

Written in a style that perfectly melds the fun and excitement of super hero comic books with the heightened artistry of opera, this piece truly is a great choice for all ages. Genre-appropriate stage direction and choreography by James Zager and spot-on musical direction by Donna Kummer allow the talented ensemble of actor-singers to flourish on a simply set stage with a projection screen for comic book locations.

Powell’s witty lyrics come to vibrant life in the hands of the impeccable performers. As over-the-top villain, The Headmaster, Nathan Wesselowski steals the show. Employing everything from prat falls to falsetto, he’s an ideal comic foil to our heroine, Fortuna. Played by Samantha Sostarich, she’s stoic, statuesque and downright philosophical as she fights crime through her remarkable ability to slow time. Diane Lane charms as the Narrator, delivering key plot points as well as Powell’s entertaining meta quips, often in ravishing harmony with the other characters. Anna Van Nuland, Lisa Morris and Dana Vetter are delightful as the Headmaster’s henchwomen, their signature number “Good Things Come in Threes,” devilishly reminiscent of The Mikado’s “Three Little Girls From School.” At the center of the action are Joe (Jonathan Stewart), an idealistic wannabe superhero, and his down-to-earth girlfriend, Elizabeth (Melissa Kelly Cardamone). These two sing some of the show’s best duets; their relatable spats about timeliness and getting “in sync” are perfect fodder for operatic harmony and text overlay.

The current production is Fortuna’s third staging. It was originally developed and produced by Milwaukee Opera Theatre, and its enduring popularity is a fine testament to what collaboration-minded artists like Powell can accomplish in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Metro Voice’s production of Fortuna the Time Bender runs through June 24 at The Tenth Street Theatre, 628 N. 10th St. For tickets, visit milwaukeemetrovoices.org.