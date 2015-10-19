The Jealous Revolver Returns to the Brumder

Cabaret Milwaukee returns at the end of the month with its second episode of The Jealous Revolver. The original retro show features host Richard Howling presenting a series of segments in the spirit of old-time radio. The full period dramatization is set in 1942 complete with a house jazz band, news updates and various other segments patterned after the format of a classic radio variety show. It all centers around a hard boiled detective story that is now in its second chapter.

The venue for the program is the basement of the Brumder Mansion . . . as close to a perfect and perfectly intimate historic venue for the program as one could hope for. It’s a perfect WWII-era radio feel complete with drinks, jazz and more.

Cabaret Milwaukee’s The Jealous Revolver Episode 2 runs Oct. 29 - Nov. 8 at the Brumder Mansion on 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For ticket reservations and more, visit Cabaret Milwaukee online.