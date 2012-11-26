Jean Shepherd's Holiday Memories Echo Into Elm Grove

×

The Hollywood classic A Christmas Story is now nearly 30 years old. To put that into perspective, the film is set in a period that was only about 40 years old at the time it was released. Thanks to a huge number of people loving the film, it continues to be quite popular and everyone is familiar with the childhood memories of the late Jean Shepherd.

Shepherd's memories live on this holiday season as The Sunset Playhouse stages its production of A Christmas Story on the main stage in Elm Grove. Philip Grecian's adaptation of the story graces the stage of the Sunset Playhouse November 29 - December 23rd. For ticket reservations, call 262-782-4430 or visit Sunset Playhouse online.