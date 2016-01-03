Jeeves Auditions

It’s kind of disappointing that there isn’t more opening in late December/early January. While I have only a lonely touring production of Newsies to look forward to in my near future, there really ARE a lot of auditions going in various places outside Milwaukee. Early this month, for instance, there will be a number of actors looking to secure the role of the single most popular butler in literary history as Racine Theatre Guild hosts auditions for its production of Jeeves Intervenes.

The production itself runs Feb. 26 - Mar 13.

Auditions for the production take place on Jan. 4 and 5. They begin promptly both nights at 7:00 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild on 2519 Northwestern Ave. Appointments are not being taken. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office. For more information, visit Racine Theatre Guild online.