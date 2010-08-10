‘Jeeves Intervenes’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre‘Jeeves Intervenes’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

×

One of history’slongest-running author/character relationships existed between British authorP.G. Wodehouse and Jeeves, the valet to the wealthy Bertie Wooster. Nearly halfa century passed between Wodehouse’s first and last Jeeves stories. They haveinspired TV, movie and stage adaptations. A few years ago, playwright MargaretRaether loosely adapted Jeeves and theHard-Boiled Egg (and elements of a few other stories) to the stage underthe title Jeeves Intervenes. The playopens’s 2010-2011 season at the Broadway Theatre Centerthis week.

In casting that runsparallel to last August’s season-opening Milwaukee Chamber production of Around the World in 80 Days, ChrisKlopatek and Matt Daniels play, respectively, Bertram “Bertie” WilberforceWooster and his valet, Reginald Jeeves. Daniels, who last season cut a suitablydramatic figure as the wealthy Phileas Fogg, this time around plays Jeeves, whomust work to extricate his employer from a situation he’d rather not be in.Klopatek, who last season played Fogg’s valet Passepartout, plays Jeeves’employer Wooster,a foppish man who couldn’t possibly get along without his valet.





The return of Danielsand Klopatek to similar though reversed roles in this year’s season opener is awelcome one. As Fogg and many other characters over the years, Daniels hasshown an ability to deliver powerful confidence and precision to the stage,which should serve him well in the role of Jeeves. And Klopatek’s dynamic,comic stage presence should offer a unique take on Wooster’s man-of-leisure charisma.





The cast also features apair of Rep resident actors in major supporting roles. Laura Gordon plays AuntAgatha and Peter Silbert plays Sir Rupert Watlington-Pipps. It should be fun tosee Gordon and Silbert, both extremely accomplished actors, playing casual,supporting roles along the margins of this comedy.





Rick Pendzich and AlisonMary Forbes, who have appeared in a number of the same shows over the years,round out the cast as the meek Eustace Bassington-Bassington and theflirtatious Gertrude Winklesworth-Bode. Pendzich’s nice-guy affability will beput to good use in the role of Wooster’stimid associate. A genuine pleasure in any role, the comically gifted Forbesshould provide great fun in the role of a flirtatious young woman.





Milwaukee ChamberTheatre’s production of Jeeves Intervenesruns Aug. 12-29 at the Broadway Theatre Center’sCabot Theatre.