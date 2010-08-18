‘Jeeves Intervenes’ With Style at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

×

Milwaukee ChamberTheatre opens its 2010-2011 season with JeevesIntervenes, a light, precisely executed comedy based on characters createdby P.G. Wodehouse. Chris Klopatek offers up some pleasantly over-the-topphysical comedy as Bertie Wooster, a wealthy gentleman of leisure who would bepositively unable to function without the aid of his personal valet, Jeeves(expertly portrayed by Matt Daniels). As a figure of seemingly limitlessknowledge who always seems to be in the right place at the right time, Jeevesneeds to possess almost superhuman capabilities. Daniels admirably delivers thecharacter’s perfection, having the right drink, handkerchief or spot of teaavailable at the most opportune of moments.

Bertie finds himselfin a bit of a bind when Aunt Agatha (Milwaukee Rep resident actress LauraGordon in a comically tyrannical turn) finds a woman who is keen to marryBertie. The woman in question is the confident, intellectual Gertrude (playedwith charm and poise by Alison Mary Forbes). As Bertie would rather not be married,he turns to Jeeves for help. Jeeves is also challenged to help Bertie’s oldschoolmate Eustace (nice guy Rick Pendzich) prove to his uncle that he’ssupporting himself quite well and doesn’t need to be sent to India to become aman. Seasoned Rep resident actor Peter Silbert plays Eustace’s uncle.





The ensemble createsbeautiful balance, with three pairs of actors playing brilliantly off of eachother. Silbert and Gordon make for comic authority figures; Pendzich and Forbesplay up an unlikely romantic connection; and, meanwhile, Daniels and Klopatekare opposites at the center of it all.





Milwaukee ChamberTheatre’s production of Jeeves Intervenesruns through Aug. 29 at the Broadway Theatre Center’sCabot Theatre.