Jeeves, Wooster and Sweeney Todd

The theatre season continues to wind down this coming weekend with a couple of openings on a couple of different stages that may be relatively close to each other geographically, but are actually pretty drastically different in every other respect.

×

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its return to Jeeves and Wooster as the brilliantly precise Matt Daniels once again takes up the role of the comically crisp and perfect butler in a show that also hosts the talents of Karen Estrada, Marcy Kearns, Chase Stoeger, Norman Moses and Matt Koester. Sounds like a really fun group of people for director Tami Workentin. Really looking forward to this one.

Jeeves In Bloom runs April 11th -28th at the Broadway Theatre Center's Cabot Theatre. For more info, visit Milwaukee Chamber online.

×

Not more than 6 minutes away from the Broadway Theatre Center by car is the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre . . . a space that is substantially smaller than even the small stage at the Broadway Theatre Center. The day after the light comedy of Jeeves and Wooster hits the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center the dark musical comedy (and drama) of Sweeney Todd hit the very, very small stage of the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre. In order to stage the story of the murderous barber and the woman who sells his victims in the form of meat pies . . . in order to get the full breadth and scope of such a story on such a small stage with a modest budget, you've got to have a miracle . . . Brian Miracle. (Sorry, couldn't resist.) Brian Miracle stars in the title role with Liv Mueller in the role of Mrs. Lovett.

Carte Blanche's Sweeney Todd runs April 12th - 28th.

For more information, visit Carte Blanche online.

This weekend also sees the staging of Milwaukee Ballet's Spring Series 2013--a program of three pieces--one inspired by Sammy Davis Jr., one animated by Mozart's Requiem and a new piece by Choreographer in Residence Timothy O'Donnell-- Children of the Wall. John Schneider has saw the preview earlier this week. He says it's "just sensational." Not much time to get the word out on a one-weekend show, though. Here's hoping they get a really good audience.