Jekyll & Hyde at the Village Playhouse

Robert Louis Stevenson’s Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is formed from a very potent premise. There’s all kinds of room in it for interesting symbolism and allegory. It’s kind of surprising that the 1886 novella isn’t used more often as the basis for modern adaptation.

West Allis’ Village Playhouse revisits the old classic this month as it presents Noah Smith’s stage adaptation. Directed by James Lentz Jr., the play stars Scott Sorensen in the title roles. The cast also includes Jackie Benka, Greg Ryan, Paul Pfannenstiel, Audwin Short and Clarence “Sammy” Aumend among others.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 2 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S. 73rd St, in West Allis. For ticket reservations, call 414-207-4879 or visit the Village Playhouse online.