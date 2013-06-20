Jesse Jerome at Hamburger Mary's

×

(wow.) And sometimes I like making mention of a show simply because there's a really cool promo pic involved. Seriously, though . . . although I know very little about the above drag queen, this show sounds like a lot of fun. Why? Because it's at Hamburger Mary's. That's one thing. The other thing? It combines the performance of a drag queen with a group of drag kings as well. So genders slide in both directions on this one . . .

The performer in question is a man named Jesse Jerome. According to Jerome on the Facebook invite:

"f you know me, you know it will be slutty and messy so its prolly something you wont want to miss :)"

Okay, emoticon aside you know what you're in for.

The drag kings in question are actually a group known as the Milwaukee Drag Kings.

The show starts at 8pm on Tuesday June 25th.

Reservations should be made for 7:30 if you want to catch the show. . .

(reservations are evidently filling up quite quickly.)

for reservations, call 414-988-9324.