Jesus Christ Superstar With In Tandem

It only makes sense that a theatre company operating in a space in back of a prominent church would periodically produce something in honor of said church. As such, In Tandem Theatre is once again staging a couple of fundraising performances of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Calvary Church on 935 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Ryan Charles plays Jesus. Tommy Hahn plays Judas. Alison Mary Forbes plays Mary Magdalene and Ray Jivoff plays King Herod.

The show runs March 28th - 30th. For ticket reservations, call 414-271-1371 or visit In Tandem online.