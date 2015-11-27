Jewelry, Water Colors and Winter Gnomes: The Rep’s Holiday Craft Fair

× Expand The InterContinental Milwaukee The InterContinental Milwaukee

Once again, The Rep offers an opportunity to peer behind the curtain and buy crafts from those who work behind-the-scenes in various capacities. Photography, handmade hats and greetings cards and things will be joined by new additions like watercolors, handmade jewelry and Costume Director Sara Seavey’s stuffed Winter Gnomes, which will be hanging out next to the rest of her stuffed animals and a few jars with monsters in them. Sounds like fun.

“The people who produce the art and crafts for The Rep’s Holiday Artisan Craft Fair come from all areas and departments of The Rep,” said Properties Director Jim Guy in the official press release, “and their work tells you a lot about who those individuals really are. For the past five years, the fair has offered a body of exciting original work by new and familiar artists and craftspeople. It’s a wonderful opportunity to find a variety of one- of-a-kind holiday gifts and to meet and support the people who produce art on and off our stages.”

The Milwaukee Rep’s Sixth Annual Holiday Artisan Craft Fair will take place on Dec. 6 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Galerie M of the InterContinental Hotel on 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.For more information, please call the Administrative Offices of Milwaukee Repertory Theater at 414-224-1761 or email jtoutant@milwaukeerep.com or pkoenig@milwaukeerep.com.