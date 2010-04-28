John McGivern Adds Depth to ‘American Fiesta’

×

Talented storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about potterycan be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave theaudience a bit teary-eyed. At least that’s the case when McGivern appears in asolo show, American Fiesta, whichopened on Friday night. The Renaissance Theaterworks production continuesthrough May 23.

The play by Steven Tomlinson is about Fiesta ware, that colorful,mix-and-match dishware so loved by Depression-era housewives. A fascinatingstory about Fiesta ware’s creation is revealed in the course of the play, alongwith myriads of other “Fiesta factoids.”





Although McGivern creates about 20 characters during the play’s 90minutes, the main one is a 50-ish gay man named Steven (gee, is this perfectcasting, or what?). McGivern mainly is known for his one-man autobiographicalshows about growing up in Milwaukee.He spends a lot of time reflecting about relationships and community, themesthat also surface in American Fiesta.Steven, from rural Oklahoma,begins collecting Fiesta ware as a diversion during a particularly stressfultime in his life. He tries to find “perfection” in the vintage dishes when his“imperfect” parents are not about to accept his same-sex union. When Steven’sparents refuse to travel to Vancouver, British Columbia, to witness thewedding ceremony, the pain is easily registered in Steven’s face.





The play has an interesting history of its own. The Oklahoma-bornplaywright was commissioned to write the piece by a noted theater company in Austin, Texas.In 2007, it won a prestigious national award for new playwrights and even had abrief, Off-Broadway run in New York.Playwright Tomlinson typically is the one who performs the piece in productionsstaged across the country. According to Renaissance insiders, Tomlinson plansto appear in Milwaukeein May to see McGivern’s performance. For Tomlinson, it will be a rare chanceto sit in the audience and observe his own work.





It is not surprising that a play written by someone with a Ph.D. ineconomics from Stanford University would be a bitcerebral. Thankfully, Tomlinson only shows this side of him briefly. Onehilarious scene compares the original Fiesta ware colors to the color-codedlevels established by Homeland Security.





McGivern is able to make audiences feel as though they are amongMcGivern’s friends and neighbors. This quality boosts American Fiesta to a higher level for Milwaukee audiences. Perfection, as Stevenlearns during the play, lies in the eye of the beholder.





Renaissance Theaterworks’ American Fiestacontinues at the Broadway Theatre Centerthrough May 23.