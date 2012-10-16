John McGivern at Oconomowoc Arts Center

×

John McGivern continues to meet with considerable success simply by being himself . . . which continues to be a casually remarkable thing. The local actor's memories of life growing up as a baby boomer in a much different Milwaukee have been a hit onstage and on local public television as well. More recently, he has met with considerable success in a series that highlights various Milwaukee neighborhoods and communities around southeastern Wisconsin. MPTV's Around the Corner With John McGivern has been picked-up by Wisconsin Public Television and is now in the process of making 14 more episodes for the show's second season.

As nice as it is to have TV success, a local Emmy and everything, McGivern still loves getting a chance to actually connect-up with a live audience. This coming weekend he will be doing just that in Oconomowoc.

John McGivern will be delivering a new monologue at the Oconomowoc Arts Center on October 20th a 7:30 pm.

For ticket reservations, call the box office at 262-560-3172.