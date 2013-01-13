John McGivern's Around the Corner at Next Act

×

Local performer John McGivern is one of those rare personalities that is so completely endearing and charismatic that he's managed to carve out a living simply being himself. He's a really nice guy with all kinds of interesting stories.

Just a little while ago, McGivern did a series for public television that explored various neighborhoods in Milwaukee. That series was picked-up statewide and now McGivern is doing a second season of Around the Corner. This particular series features various communities from all over Wisconsin. On Monday, February 4th at 7pm, there will be a special preview the Walker's Point episode of Around the Corner at the Next Act Theatre on 255 South Water Street.

The even is free and open to the public. This is a great opportunity for those unfamiliar with the theatre to visit it. The space is remarkably cozy and home to some o the better shows to have been produced in Milwaukee since it opened its doors just a little while ago.