John McGivern’s Last Time in Shear Madness

Next month, Potowatomi Hotel & Casino plays host to an extended run of an off-Broadway show for the first time. It’s kind of an interesting milestone for the Northern Lights Theater. The theater has been around for a long time. In over 10 years of covering 800+ shows in Milwaukee I’ve never once been to the Northern Lights. Visiting acts come in and perform there regularly, but it’s not exactly a stage known for theater shows.

The production in question is the ever-popular whodunnit comedy Shear Madness, which owes some of its continued success to the talent of Milwaukee theater icon John McGivern. This will be McGivern’s last time performing in the show. “For the past six years, people have been asking when ‘Shear Madness’ is coming back to Milwaukee,” McGivern said in the show’s press release. “This show is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage, so I’m very excited to pick up the haircutting shears for one last run.”

The cast includes Norman Moses, Mary McDonald Kerr, Jenny Wanasek, Patrick Noonan and Matthew Huebsch.

Sheer Madness runs Oct. 9 - Nov. 15 at Potowatomi Hotel & Casino’s Northern Lights Theater. For more information, visit Potowatomi online.