Johnny Cash Cracks a Smile in ‘Ring of Fire’

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

He is the Man in Black and he’s back at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret in Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, the jukebox musical showcasing country music’s man of constant sorrow. But this time around, Cash cracks a smile (or three), jokes around and shows us what made him one of the most enigmatic—yet beloved—performers worldwide.

Ring of Fire, created by Richard Maltby Jr., first played the Stackner in 2013 in a revised version after a short Broadway stint. It continues to play well in a more intimate space like the Stackner, given the multi-talented cast and, of course, the most memorable songwriting. It reminds us that Cash wrote life’s songbook that speaks to us all: love, loss, sorrow and resilience.

In this production, five performers play various roles, giving us glimpses into the Cash family’s early struggles and young Johnny’s rise to fame. But it’s not until 30 minutes in that the storyline “gets rhythm” when Cash auditions for Sam Phillips of Sun Records. That’s when the energy really kicks in and “Cash” actually cracks his very first smile of the night.

The five actors excel, vocally and instrumentally, across the board. There’s the younger version of Johnny (Corbin Mayer), whose dark brooding looks juxtapose nicely against the inner insecurities of performing and the eventual descent into drug addiction. As the older Cash, Paul Wyatt sings and speaks remarkably like Cash, even getting the back and forth moves on his acoustic guitar down perfectly. These are fascinating studies in character as is Alex Keiper’s performance of June Carter Cash, wife and performer. She is at times downright funny (“Flushed from the Bathroom of Your Heart”) to aching with genuine heartbreak (“I Still Miss Someone”). Ken M. Lewis and James David Larson ably support on a variety of instruments under the solid direction of Stackner veteran Dan Kazemi. And special mention goes to Barry G. Funderburg for his state-of-the-art sound design.

In the show’s rollicking first song, “Country Boy,” the fivesome dream big: “Country Boy, how I wish I was in your shoes.” With Ring of Fire, we get to walk the line alongside the Man in Black—smiles and all.

Through May 26 at the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.