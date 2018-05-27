Jokes Flow Freely in "Urinetown, The Musical," a Smart Satire Now Playing at Skylight Music Theatre

Winner of three Tony Awards, Urinetown, The Musical is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, bureaucracy, politics, corporate mismanagement— and musical theater itself.

“Once you get past the title – which even the authors make fun of in the script – this is a hysterical and highly entertaining Broadway show,” said Ray Jivoff, who directs the production at Skylight.

The story takes place in a Gotham-like city, where a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets, regulated by a single malevolent company that charges admission for this basic need.

“In a smart yet audacious way, the show forces us to think about what would happen if there were a drastic water shortage and a corrupt billionaire controlled the fate of the people,” said Jivoff. “At the same time within this tale of greed, revolution and hope, there is side-splitting humor and a classic ‘boy meets girl’ love story.”

While tackling the dark and outrageous circumstances, Urinetown also pokes fun at itself and at the musical theatre genre. Theatre buffs will enjoy catching references to everything from West Side Story and Les Misérables to Threepenny Opera.

