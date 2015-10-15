Jonathan Gillard Daly presents Carl Sandburg This Month

I used to consult the Complete Poems of Carl Sandburg like it was some kind of oracle. Think about a problem, flip to a page at random and read the poem. Invariably it would relate. This month, Jonathan Gillard Daly pays tribute to Sandburg’s soft-spoken wisdom with a staged reading of his play An Evening With Carl Sandburg. The play makes a one-night-only appearance in the reading, which Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will include on its Montgomery Davis Play Development Series.

Daly’s The Daily News. was the inaugural reading on the series, named after Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s co-founder. Daly’s tribute to Sandburg is an attempt to recreate the poet’s touring concert series in which he would play acoustic guitar, recite poems and tell stories.

An Evening With Carl Sandburg will be performed on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Skylight Bar & Bistro. For more information, visit Milwaukee Chamber online.