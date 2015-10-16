Jonathan West hosts SHOP TALK at the Pfister

× Expand Jonathan West Jonathan West

Former Milwaukee Bialystock and Bloom Theatre guru Jonathan West has recently been named Narrator for the historic Pfister Hotel downtown Milwaukee. The writer-in-residence presents the inaugural Pfister presentation of Shop Talk this month. as a part of the Fall 2015 Gallery Night, West will be interviewing “culture creators, regular Joes and Janes.” The program will also feature, “music and comic hijinks.”

The affable Jonathan West hosts the evening’s talk show as he explores the lives of people “with stories to tell.” In what appears to be an effort to amplify the late-night talk show format, West will be joined by “sidekick James Kaplan, the Shop Talk one-man band.” If Kaplan’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he is the composer and creator of locally-crafted hits like Guys On Ice and Lumberjacks In Love .

Shop Talk is a one-hour show that starts at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited for the free event. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. All of the action takes place at the Pfister Hotel on 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.