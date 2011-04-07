The Journey of Yisrael Campbell

×

Christopher Camppbell was born into an Italian-Irish Catholic family in Philadelphia. Things got a little complicated from there. He became and alcoholic and adrug addict. On the road to recovery he became an Orthodox Jew. And a stand-up comic. (Sort of.) Now known as Yisrael Campbell, he travels around telling his story in his one-man show Circumcise Me.

The Circumcise Me tour comes to Milwaukee this Saturday as Campbell comes to the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center at 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., in Whitefish Bay. The April 9th performance begins at 7:30pm, Tickets are $39. For more info, call 414-964-4444.