Jubilant Sermons for Black History Month

God’s Trombones resounded loudly and proudly at Eastbrook Church last weekend—and there was nary an actual trombone in sight. Just a simple piano playing old-time gospel tunes accompanying “folk sermons” from late 18th-century America. And what a jubilant celebration it is as part of Black History Month.

Morning Star Productions took a collection of these sermons compiled in the 1920s by James Weldon Johnson, who heard them as a child and wanted to ensure their unique legacy. What’s “unique” is these sermons united black and white people in worshipping together, even after segregation and Jim Crow laws took effect. God’s Trombones provides an important and historical insight into the religious fervor of preaching in those times, covering topics from the biblical view of creation to the slaves’ exodus from Egypt on through to the crucifixion.

Veteran actor and director Alan Atwood—who also directs God’s Trombones—is “the real deal” as the main preacher. It’s a testament to his years of experience and talent that it’s hard to figure out where the acting ends and the real person begins, his performance is that believable. He is a man of constant passion, rousing his parishioners to believe, while uplifting them to hope in times of sorrow. A truly spectacular performance. And, at last Sunday’s matinee, Atwood even took over the role of another actor-preacher who was out, seamlessly handling that role as well.

As the Sunday school teacher telling the story of Moses and Pharaoh, Nikeisha M. Riesling is captivating to watch, working with her attentive class while dramatically recreating the story with vocals that soar to the heavens. The quiet intensity of her singing on the haunting spiritual “Go Down Moses” brings new meaning to the timeless lyrics. Ditto for the preacher played by Pat Bridges, whose rich voice resonates deeply on “Sinnerman” about the prodigal son. Bridges also delivers a spellbinding version of the events leading up to the crucifixion, even though we’ve heard it countless times before.

All these performances alone can make the church-going experience as spiritually fulfilling as God’s Trombones is entertaining, and a production such as this reminds us that the celebration of storytelling not only lives on through these hymns and sermons but can enrich and uplift us as well.

Through Feb. 23 at Eastbrook Church, 5385 N. Green Bay Ave.