Judy Moody in First Stage's Sparkling 'Treasure Hunt'

First Stage ends its season with an energetic adaptation of Megan McDonald's popular Judy Moody children’s book series, Judy Moody and Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt. Feisty little Moody comes to life in a fast-paced show with a large child cast drawn from First Stage’s Academy.

Judy Moody wants an adventure as she enters a whole new grade in school, so she and her brother Stink embark on an island adventure with their family in search of treasure. As the parents, Kay Allmand and Todd Denning are allowed plenty of room for sparkling personality around the edges of a show that focuses its action on the young actors. Milwaukee theater veteran Bo Johnson is dynamic in an impressive variety of different temperaments as Scurvy Sam—the pirate in charge of the treasure hunt they embark on. Johnson initially appears to be playing multiple roles, but things aren’t always as they seem in a story that cleverly engages on many levels.

With a history in First Stage that goes back over 50 shows in 21 seasons, director Jeff Frank has tremendous experience putting together a well-modulated show for kids and their parents. It can be remarkably difficult to interface with modern screen-oriented kids’ imaginations in three dimensions, but Frank is deftly familiar with engrossing children’s fare. The show’s design is strikingly vivid. The colors are vibrant as the action flows across the stage. Scenic designer Brandon Kirkham and costume designer Jason Orlenko have put together a look that amplifies the production’s dimension, motion and emotion.

Through June 3 at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Todd Wehr Theater, 123 E. State St. For tickets, call 414-267-2961 or visit www.firststage.org.