Juggling Jobs and a Baby

Boulevard Theatre ends its season with a thought-provoking look at class differences, “the price” of status and the sacrifices made in trying to balance work and family in Living Out . Lisa Loomer’s play centering on a nanny from El Salvador caring for a well-to-do couple in Los Angeles speaks to a larger audience as many face the same issues today.

Director Beth Monhollen moves the eight-member ensemble through a series of short scenes in a way that holds our attention while giving us insight into how immigrants can view American culture and its idiosyncrasies. Boulevard has been a local pioneer in bringing new talent to the stage. Among the fresh faces, Marion Araujo is a multi-talented standout as the hardworking, vulnerable Ana, who tries desperately to please everyone but herself. In a return to Milwaukee’s stages, Nigel Wade perfectly complements Araujo as her stereotypical husband, yet balances his toughness with tenderness. The two are a joy to watch in all of their scenes.

Rachel Lewandowski and Jason Will also fare well as the wealthy couple pulled apart by jobs and a new baby, relying more and more on Ana with tragic consequences (no spoilers here). Barbara Weber is completely believable as the older, hard-bitten nanny in the park providing a number of laughs at the expense of her absent employers.

There are no easy answers in Living Out . But then, that’s pretty how much life works anyway.

Living Out runs through May 12, at Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre, 2252 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For tickets, call 414-744-5757 or visit boulevardtheatre.com.