June in Lake Geneva

At less than two hours southwest of Milwaukee, Lake Geneva is a fairly nice summer road trip. With a population roughly 10% the size of greater Milwaukee, it’s kind of a nice getaway. This month there are a couple of reasons to go there for theatre . . .

×

The relatively new Lake Geneva Theatre Company presents The Mystery of Irma Vep this month. Opening just last Friday, the Charles Ludlam comedy runs through June 28th at the Horticultural Hall on 330 Broad Street. More than just a quick change comedy, the play is a bottomless well of obscure cultural and literary references.

×

And the recently-formed Pelajia Productions will be opening a production of Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? After recent stagings of Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Palajia turns to John Powers’ classic coming-of-age musical.

Rather than look locally for talent, Pelajia held auditions in New York, which would probably make for an interesting experiencegoing to a smaller town to see performers from a bigger city.

Pelajia Production’s staging of Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? Runs June 10 – 21st at the Geneva Theatre on 244 Boroad Street in Lake Geneva.