The Jungle In Racine

Rudyard Kipling’s original Jungle Book is over 115 years old. The classic collection of tales has inspired numerous film and stage adaptations over the years. Recent notable adaptations have included an art rock adaptation, a dance theatre piece that was staged in California and a 1996 Hungarian musical. A touring children’s theatre adaptation makes it to the stage of the Racine Children’s Theatre next month courtesy of American Eagle Productions.

Racine Children’s Theatre has a long history of presenting staged children’s fareAmerican Eagle Productions’ visit is the latest in a Racine Children’s stage series that goes back to 1933. Racine Children’s mascot Packy the Elephant welcomes a family-friendly brief stage adaptation of Kipling’s classic January 7th – 9th at the Racine Theatre Guild. For reservations, contact the Racine Theatre Guild Box Office at 262-633-4218.