Junie B. and First Stage Christmas

“…this play ultimately explores what it means to give, when all you really want to do is take.” That’s Jeff Frank. He’s talking about a show he’s directing with First Stage. It’s a children’s play for ages 3 and up. We are entering a season which has historically really been much more about the importance of giving than it is about anything else. In the current economic climate, there are quite a few adults on top of us all who could probably learn a lot from Junie B. In Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!

Based on the children’s book of the same name, Jingle Bells finds the beloved little title character learning some fairly basic lessons that it’s all to easy to forget in the general run of things. Adapted for the stage by Allison Gregory. The book was first published only half a decade ago. Gregoy’s adaptation makes its appearance here amidst a flurry of other stagings in various places all over the country.

The First Stage production stars an adult cast of three including Rick Richter and Equity actors Todd Denning and Beht Mulkerron. Mulkeroon also serves as choreographer for the show. There are a pair of different children’s casts here . . . with Mallorey Wallace and Claire Zempel alternating in the title role.

First Stage’s production of Junie B. In Jingle Bells, Batman Smells! runs November 25th through December 24th at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206.