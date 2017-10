This coming Saturday, The QuasiMondo Physical Theatre will be casting for a show inspired by the Kama Sutra . The official name for the show is Kama Sutra: Ritual Contortions on the Anatomy of Love.

From the official auditions announcement: “ Ideal candidates will have experience in DANCE, DRAG, BURLESQUE, CIRCUS, or YOGA. This world premier will fuse dance, music and shadow puppetry in an exploration of sex, identity, spirituality and power.