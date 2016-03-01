'Kama Sutra': Quasimondo's Original World Premiere

The multidisciplinary artists of Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre have been hard at work to create another original piece of movement theater. Kama Sutra , directed by Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke, is described by Rott as being about “the physical and spiritual desires that connect us as humans.” He explains that the piece “follows various characters as they navigate through societal hoops, corporal obstacles and interpersonal relationships to reach love and equanimity.”

Audiences will meet Shiva, Kali, Krishna and Radha in this erotic meditation of movement and dance largely inspired by popular physical, spiritual and wellness practices as well as classical Indian dance. Several certified yogis are part of what Rott calls a “beautiful ensemble of artists,” with choreography by Jenni Reinke, scenery by Bridget Cookson and costumes by Alyssa Bolden.

He goes on to explain that Quasimondo has used the Kama Sutra text as a point of departure. “The ancient text by VÄtsyÄyana, written between the second and fourth centuries C.E., is more a manual for privileged men on acceptable practices of misogyny to attain personal gratification. There were no illustrations,” says Rott. “Jenni and I were travelling and studying classical dance in India when we noticed the abundance of Kama Sutra picture books anywhere near a tourist destination. Our Kama Suta addresses the undereducated and overstimulated American sex industry and its cultural impact on our relationship with sex.

“We’re asking the audiences, and ourselves, to question their definitions of gender and identity,” Rott continues. “Despite anatomical differences, I believe that males and females have more in common than not. Is it possible to recognize the complexity of the individual instead of what role they fit? Provocative questions, like humans, have a multiplicity of potential answers. Like the Facebook status, this piece is content with â€˜It’s complicated.’”

Kama Sutra runs March 11-26 at Studio G, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. Tickets are $25 at the door, $20 online and $15 for students and artists. For more information and tickets, call 414-702-0392 or visit thequasimondo.com. This will be Quasimondo’s final show in Studio G and the company is accepting donations to assist with its move. Donations can be made via PayPal or through Quasimondo’s fiscal sponsor, Fractured Atlas, at thequasimondo.com/support.html.

Theatre Happenings:

n UW-Washington County’s Theatre on the Hill presents Neil Simon’s Fools , a comic fable about a young schoolteacher who arrives in a village cursed by stupidity. Show runs March 10-12 at 400 University Drive, West Bend. For more information and tickets, call 262-335-5200 or visit washington.uwc.edu.

n Sunset Playhouse brings back popular comedian Will Durst’s one-man show, BoomeRaging: From LSD to OMG. This five-time Emmy nominee promises to “reveal the meaning of life by the end of the show” and can be seen March 11-12 at 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

n Acacia Theatre presents Jayme McGhan’s Autonomy , a story about a renowned physicist, author and atheist who announces she will write a book that disproves Godâ€”yet two years after this declaration, everyone is still waiting for its release. This witty, passionate and profound piece runs March 11-20 at Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon. For tickets, call 414-744-5995 or visit acaciatheatre.com.

n Sea Marks , by Gardner McKay, hits the stage at Soulstice Theatre March 11-26. Follow the story a fisherman who falls in love with a woman he’s seen only once, their romance and how during the journey he loses all that he knows best. For tickets, call 414-481-2800 or visit soulsticetheatre.org.