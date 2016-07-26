Kathryn Lounsbery at Next Act This Weekend

× Expand Kathryn Lounsbery

Casual variety shows make it to major venues in Milwaukee on a regular basis. There’s something really comfortable about a show that fuses narrative art with perhaps a little comedy and music. Every once in awhile a show comes along that fuses a whole variety show into a single act. The work of Kathryn Lounsbery does precisely this.

There’s video of her online . . . she’s got a keytar slung over her in front of a microphone doing an autobiographical piece that feels in places like stand-up and in other places like something deeper and altogether more invigorating. It’s fun, fascinating stuff at times. And at times, it’s just silly. Sounds like a live performance could be a fun evening in late July.

Kathryn Lounsberry plays one night only at the Next Act Theatre on 255 S. Water St. The Jul. 28 show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information and ticket requests, visit Next Act online.