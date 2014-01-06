Katie Postotnik on Tour with GHOST--The Musical

×

Good talent leaves town on a fairly regular basis. Sometimes the people carrying around that talent swing back through the area with high-profile stage shows. This is going to be the case in very short order as Ghost: The Musical makes its way through the midwest for a couple of engagements.

Typically, I'll get a press release that lets me know that I can interview some locally-born actor or singer who can be seen nearly visible in a big touring Broadway musical. As nice as it is for these people to have such work, it would seem kind of silly interviewing them. Not much to talk about, really . . . they're from here and they're touring with a big stage machine.

It IS interesting to note, however, that with THIS particular touring Broadway show, the female lead was only recently living in Greendale. Based on the movie of the same name, the story follows a grieving woman trying to cope with the loss of her lover. And he's trying to contact her to pull her out of a potential disaster. Greendale's Katie Postotnik plays Molly--the Demi Moore role in the 1990 movie. So it's kind of a major role. Postotnik is touring across the country with the musical.

Ghost--The Musical isn't scheduled to roll through Milwaukee any time soon. This month Postotnik and company make it to Chicago's Oriental Theatre (January 7th through the 19th.) The musical then returns to the area March 18th through the 23rd as it is staged at Appelton's Fox Cities P.A.C.

