Kenosha Auditions for Death of a Salesman

It’ll be a chilly November in Kenosha. The 1,250-seat Rhode Center for the Arts will serve as a home for Will Lohman and his family as the Lakeside Players present a production of the classic Arthur Miller drama Death of a Salesman. The group is looking to cast 8 men and 5 women for the drama, which runs Nov. 4 - 20 at the Rhode Center on 514 56th St. in downtown Kenosha.

Auditions for the production take place from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on both Sep. 6 and 7. For more information, visit the Rhode Center online.