Kicking the Dickens A Second Time

The holidays tend to bring a lot of people out to see live performances. Big, established performing arts groups continue to deliver large, elaborate gifts to the theatergoing public. A Cudahy Caroler Christmas, A Christmas Carol and The Nutcracker are as popular as ever. The Alchemist Theatre returns to its success from last year with A Kick in the Dickens 2: More Stuff in the Stocking!

As the name implies, Alchemist is more of a warmly knit stocking of tiny performance gifts than a big, elaborate show with expensive sets and costuming. The program features original songs, comedy sketches and a one-act play improvised through audience suggestions. The cast features some clever comedic talent that has collaborated in a local sketch comedy troupe, The Show. Andrea Moser, Matthew Huebsch and Jason Powell have worked together quite a bit over the years and Lee Rowley has become a seasoned performer on local comedy stages. Rounding out the cast is Anna Figlesthaler, who has appeared with the Alchemist in an impressive range of different roles both serious and comic.

A Kick In The Dickens 2: More Stuff in the Stocking runs Dec. 5-28 at the Alchemist Theatre, 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For tickets, visit thealchemisttheatre.com.

Theatre Happenings

Jeff Goode’s The Eight: Reindeer Monologues returns to In Tandem Theatre in a couple of performances this coming month. Actors play very adult versions of Santa’s companions in a great way to let off a little steam for the holidays, Dec. 9-16, at the Tenth Street Theatre, 628 N. 10th Street. For tickets, call 414-271-1371 or visit intandemtheatre.org.