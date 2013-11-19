Kicking the Dickens Again

×

Improv comedy is quite popular. Holiday fare is also quite popular. It's kind of surprising that the two aren't meshed together more often. The issue here may be the fact that holiday tradition itself is something that finds itself inextricably linked with repetition. The same songs get played over and over again. The same TV specials get shown. The same movies air. Similar trees get decorated in a similar way every year with the same deceptions. Like so many others, Christmas is a cut and paste holiday. So why try anything that might be a little spontaneous?

Well . . . spontaneity finds its own kind of repetition this year as the Alchemist Theatre hosts its holiday show A Kick in the Dickens 2: More Stuff in the Stocking! Holiday-based improv comedy returns to the venue as a cast of seasoned comic veterans take audience suggestions to the stage improvising a lost Dickens holiday classic . . . one that clearly would have been rejected by Dickens on his way to writing something on the order of A Christmas Carol.

The cast includes Andrea Moser, Matthew Huebsch and Jason Powell of local sketch comedy group The Show joining sketch and improv talent Lee Rwoley and frequent Alchemist talent Anna Figlesthaler in an improv comedy dynamic that bears some repeating.

A Kick in the Dickens 2: More Stuff in the Stocking! runs December 5th through 28th at the Alchemist Theatre. For more information, visit the Alchemist online.