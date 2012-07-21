Kids, Aladdin and Oz in South Milwaukee

×

Walt Disney's take on the story of Aladdin debuted 20 years ago. 20 years. It's been pretty successful over the years . . . added to the Disney empire. The shadow of those big, creepy mouse ears extends to the stage in South Milwaukee this coming weekend as the South Milwaukee Youth Theatre Juniors present the Junior version of the Alan Menken musical at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. Of course, it goes without saying that the cast in question would not have been born when the original animated adaptation was first released. Only two performances of the program . . . July 21st at 1 and 6 pm

The more seasoned actors in the South Milwaukee Youth program make ti to the stage in late July to perform Oz! . . . a musical adaptation of the classic adaptation of L. Frank Baum's classic. July 27th through 29th. The first tow performances are at 7pm. The musical closes with a 2pm matinee on the 29th.

For more information or to order tickets, visit SMPAC online.