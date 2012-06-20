KidZ Days Start today

×

Don't be suspicious of the capital "Z." It's not up to anything sinister . . . it's actually kind of whimsical . . . and this time of year, it provides a lot of free entertainment for kidZ . . . er . .. Kids.

The Marcus Center's outdoor KidZ Stage rests playfully by the side of the river far back in a corner of the space taken-up by the performing arts complex. Starting today, Tuesdays through Thursdays, various local arts groups perform for kids at the KidZ stage. This morning's free performance comes to the stage courtesy of First Stage…the Children's theatre group will be performing on the stage a number of times over the course of the summer. As will Kohl's Wild Theater . . . an incredibly hip eco-educational theatre program for kids that normally makes its home in the Milwaukee county Zoo.

All KidZ Days performances are at 10 am Tuesdays through Thursdays now through August 22nd.

June

19 First Stage

20 Bob Kann – “An Outrageously Good Time”

21 Milwaukee Public Library

26 First Stage

27 Lucky Diop Kassumai (African Drumming & Dance)

28 Artist Working in Education – Truck Studio

July

3 First Stage

5 Kids Are People Too

10 First Stage

11 Zoological Society’s Kohl’s Wild Theater

“The Reach of the Rain Forest”

12 Milwaukee Ballet – Action/Reaction

17 First Stage

18 Discovery World’s Kohl’s Design It! Mobile Lab 19 Milwaukee Public Library

24 First Stage

25 Milwaukee Ballet – Action/Reaction

26 Artist Working in Education – Truck Studio

31 First Stage

August

1 First Stage

2 Felipe Rodriguez Andando Solo

7 First Stage

8 Trinity Irish Dancers

9 Milwaukee Ballet – Action/Reaction

14 First Stage

15 Zoological Society’s Kohl’s Wild Theater

“A Tale of Two Hemispheres” 16 Milwaukee Public Library

21 First Stage

22 David Stokes “Laughing with the Animals” 23 10th Anniversary Celebration 10-1pm

For more information, visit the KidZ Days page at the Marcus Center's Website.