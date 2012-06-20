KidZ Days Start today

Don't be suspicious of the capital "Z." It's not up to anything sinister . . . it's actually kind of whimsical . . . and this time of year, it provides a lot of free entertainment for kidZ . . . er . .. Kids.
The Marcus Center's outdoor KidZ Stage rests playfully by the side of the river far back in a corner of the space taken-up by the performing arts complex. Starting today, Tuesdays through Thursdays, various local arts groups perform for kids at the KidZ stage. This morning's free performance comes to the stage courtesy of First Stage…the Children's theatre group will be performing on the stage a number of times over the course of the summer. As will Kohl's Wild Theater . . . an incredibly hip eco-educational theatre program for kids that normally makes its home in the Milwaukee county Zoo.
All KidZ Days performances are at 10 am Tuesdays through Thursdays now through August 22nd.
June
19 First Stage
20 Bob Kann – “An Outrageously Good Time”
21 Milwaukee Public Library
26 First Stage
27 Lucky Diop Kassumai (African Drumming & Dance)
28 Artist Working in Education – Truck Studio
July
3 First Stage
5 Kids Are People Too
10 First Stage
11 Zoological Society’s Kohl’s Wild Theater
“The Reach of the Rain Forest”
12 Milwaukee Ballet – Action/Reaction
17 First Stage
18 Discovery World’s Kohl’s Design It! Mobile Lab 19 Milwaukee Public Library
24 First Stage
25 Milwaukee Ballet – Action/Reaction
26 Artist Working in Education – Truck Studio
31 First Stage
August
1 First Stage
2 Felipe Rodriguez Andando Solo
7 First Stage
8 Trinity Irish Dancers
9 Milwaukee Ballet – Action/Reaction
14 First Stage
15 Zoological Society’s Kohl’s Wild Theater
“A Tale of Two Hemispheres” 16 Milwaukee Public Library
21 First Stage
22 David Stokes “Laughing with the Animals” 23 10th Anniversary Celebration 10-1pm
For more information, visit the KidZ Days page at the Marcus Center's Website.