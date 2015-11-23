Kiel Presents a Reading of Shakespearian Star Wars

A short time from now in a tiny city not far away, Kiel Area Theatre will present selected readings from Ian Doescher’s William Shakespeaere’s Star Wars. The small town a short drive to the north somewhere between Lake Winnebago and Lake Michigan is home to Kiel Area Theatre--a small theatre company looking to do a little fundraising with Doesher’s fun, little literary fusion exercise.

Selections from Verily, A New Hope (Doescher’s Shakespearian mustation of the original 1977 movie) will be performed free of charge for anyone interested in popping by. Donations will be graciously accepted. For the right people this could be a nice, little lead-in to the opening of the new film on December 18. Can’t wait for the movie to open? Take a little road trip and help out a tiny theatre company somewhere between here and Green Bay. Get out a little pre-opening restlessness and help support live theater. Roughly one week before The Force Awakens , this Kiel Area Theatre will stage its evening of readings from Shakespeare’s Star Wars.

The reading runs from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Kiel Area Theatre on 210 Raider Hts in Kiel. For more information, visit the show’s events page on Facebook.