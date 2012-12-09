Who Killed Santa . . . Again . . .

×

Neil Haven's variable ending puppet show Who Killed Santa? is kind of a weirdly irrepressible holiday tradition. Santa (played by a non-puppet Bo Johnson) hosts a path for Christmas characters including Tiny Tim, the grown-up Little Drummer Boy, a drunken Rudolph and a few others. It's kind of an interesting comedy with a dark side to it.

This year the show returns in a show that features returning cast members Amy Geyser, Bo Johnson, Rick Pendzich, Nate Press, and Liz Shipe. New this year: Brittany Mcdonald, who is really fun in any show and should be well worth a return trip for anyone who has seen the show before. Mcdonald is a recent UWM grad who has shown an impressive versatility that should work well in the light and borderline tasteless comedy of Neil Haven.

This year, the show returns to the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre on 1024 South 5th Street. December 14th - 30th.

For more information, visit Who Killed Santa online.