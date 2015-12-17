Killers at Karma on Friday Night

× Expand Killers at Karma Killers at Karma

Chastity Washington headlines an evening of comedy this coming Friday at Karma Bar and Grill this Friday. Washington has considerable experience on the stage as a stand-up. Here she’s joined by local comics Addie Blanchard, David Rader, Jon Kuderer, Carma Nibarger, Leeann Yopes and Ju Lee Anna.

It’s live. It local. It’s independent. It’s cheap. ($10 at the door with a discount for pre-orders.) The show starts at 8:45 pm on Friday, Dec. 18 at Karma Bar and Grill on 600 E. Ogden. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.