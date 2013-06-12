King Lear Indiegogo Fundraising with Alchemist

×

The Alchemist Theatre is staging its production of King Lear this summer . . . one of many Shakespearings going on in Wisconsin this summer . . . and oddly enough, one of the few to be staged under a roof.

Alchemist's cozy indoor space has hosted Shakespeare before . . . most notably a production by Fools For Tragedy that deconstructed a classic. The Alchemist is trying to compress the impressive epic-ness of one of Shakespeare's most popular dramas into an intimate studio theatre. So it is that they are looking to do some fundraising.

Online fund drives are always interesting to look into . . . this particular drive is trying to raise $2,000 in the next 19 days or so . . . . the than you gifts on the higher-end are interesting. Donate at least $500 to the production and you'll get a custom piece of furniture (end table or chair) done in the style of the set design. . . doubtlessly put together by the guy who put together the set . . . yes it IS more expensive than going to Ikea, but you'll think of something nice you did for Lear every time you sit down or set down a drink.

Alchemist Theatre's production of King Lear runs July 12th-27th.

For more information on the campaign, visit the production's Indiegogo site.