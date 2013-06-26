‘King Lear’s’ Alchemical Close-Up

The Alchemist Theatre’s intimate venue will host an epic classic, King Lear , in a space capable of amplifying the immediacy of human emotion, with an excellent cast. Milwaukee theater star Bo Johnson stars. Bringing a Shakespearian monarch to life in such a small space as the Alchemist should be an interesting challenge.

As the play opens, the aging Lear looks to divide up his kingdom among his three daughters, played here by Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler and Grace DeWolff. Amato made a vivid dramatic impression this past season in In Tandem’s The Nightmare Room . Here she’s the eldest daughter Goneril. Figlesthaler (Regan) has appeared numerous times with the Alchemist, including an extremely memorable performance in the dramatic office comedy Help Wanted . DeWolff (Cordelia) has proven remarkably versatile over the years, playing everything from delicate drama to science fiction. Other notables in the cast include Michael Pocaro as Gloucester, Dylan Bolin as Kent, Ken Williams as Albany and the sharply inspired comic actor David Flores as the Fool. Rising talent Leda Hoffmann directs.

The Alchemist, which almost exclusively stages contemporary work, hopes to bring in a new audience with this production. Alchemist Theatre’s production of King Lear runs July 12-27 at 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For tickets, visit alchemisttheatre.com.

Theatre Happenings

n Off The Wall Theatre's summer musical is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as directed by musical theatre veteran Karl Miller. July 17th through 28th at Off the Wall’s space on 127 E. Wells St. For ticket reservations, call 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com.

n Ten groups of writers. Ten directors. Forty actors. Twenty-two hours to come up with something funny. Patrick Schmitz’s surprisingly resilient Sketch 22 continues with its 11th manifestation next month. The comedy under pressure gets staged July 13 at 7 p.m. at ComedySportz Milwaukee, 420 S. First St. For tickets, visit comedysportzmilwaukee.com or call 414-272-8888.