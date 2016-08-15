Kitchen Witches Auditions

It’s an intimate comedy set on the soundstage for a local access cooking show. There are two men. There are two women. The show runs two hours. It’s clean. It’s easy. Under the right circumstances it’s funny it’s Kitchen Witches by Canadian playwright Caroline Smith. The story concerns itself with a couple of women who have hated each other for 30 years. When circumstances put them on a cooking show called Kitchen Witches, things get complicated.

Racine Theatre Guild is looking to stage a production of the comedy this coming season. Here’s a look at what they’re looking for:

" Dolly Biddle : Female – A cherub of a woman, always going at top speed, proud of her son Stephen, hates Isobel with an intensity usually reserved for detonating nuclear devices.

Stephen Biddle: Male – A nervous man who enjoys producing low-budget cable TV shows, bright and capable, if somewhat shy, always reluctant to confront his mother, Dolly.

Isobel Lomax: Female – Trained at the Cordon Bleu, has her own show “Busy Izzy,” likes people to think she has a much classier background than reality supports bright funny and articulate.’ "

(No mention in the auditions notice about the role of Rob the Camera Guy...probably a role already cast.)

Auditions take place at 7:00 p.m. on August 22 and 23 at the Racine Theatre Guild on 2519 Northwestern Avenue in Racine. Appointments are not being taken. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office. For more information, visit the Racine Theatre Guild online.