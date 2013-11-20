Know your Enemy with Insurgent Theatre

×

Locally-born Insurgent Theatre returns to Milwaukee this coming weekend with a show examining police and the prisons system in the U.S. Know Your Enemy is written and performed by Ben Turk with direction by Kate Pleuss. The show uses "stripped down interactive theatre," among other things to examine the roe of police in the nation that is home to the world's highest rate of incarceration.

Ben Turk is a magnetic figure onstage. There's a casual approachability about him that should do interesting things with a script that he's written to see some light on the nature of crime and punishment. He has been in contact with a few of those living in the nation behind bars and should be able to present a perspective on the subject matter that is rarely seen in dramatic performance.

Turk has been on tour with the show, which will see two performances this coming weekend:

November 23rd at Center Street Free Space on 703 Center Street.

and

Theatre Unchained on 1024 South 5th Street.

Both shows start at 7pm.

For more information, visit Insurgent Theatre online.