Kodachrome Christmas At The Schauer Center

×

Pat Hazell's one-person comedy A Kodachrome Christmas returns this year in a production starring John McGivern. Milwaukee's own McGivern stars again as Earlene Hoople--a sweet, old lady who is hosting her final Christmas TV special in front of a live audience.

Hazell's easy humor is fun family stuff that suits McGivern's warm stage presence. McGivern had previously appeared in a production of the show at the Marcus Center. This year the show comes to the Schauer Arts & Activities Center in Hartford December 13th and 14th. For more information, call 262-670-0560 or visit the Schauer Center online.