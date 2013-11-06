Kristallnacht Remembered

×

The Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center will observe the 75th anniversary of Kristallnacht this coming november 20th. The Night of Broken Glass which struck a major turning point in Nazi persecution of the Jews throughout Germany. 91 were killed. 30,000 were arrested and put in concentration camps.

The anniversary arrives this coming weekend. On Wednesday, November 20th. there will be a gathering at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. It's a dinner and theatre event to benefit The Holocaust Education Resource Center.

Robert Krakow’s The Trial of Franklin D. Roosevelt will be performed. The play takes the form of a trill set before the "Eternal Court of Justice" in which John F. Kennedy Eleanor Roosevelt, Felix Frankfurter, and President Roosevelt himself are in attendance judging Roosevelt's handling of the situation involving a boat full of Jewish refugees that were looking for safe harbor in the US.

The courtroom drama itself will play out over the course of roughly 35 minutes without intermission. The $100 donation for admittance into the event includes parking, dinner and the show which also includes a photo exhibition. Funds go to hep support the Holocaust Education Resource Center.

Doors open on The Trial of Franklin D. Roosevelt at 5:30 pm on November 20th at the Marcus Center. For more information and to register online, visit the Holocaust Center of Milwaukee Online.