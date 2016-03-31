L.A. Playwright Comes to Perform as Cesar Chavez

× Expand Fred Blanco as Cesar Chavez

Fred Blanco has performed for kids in juvenile detention. He’s performed for people who have never seen live performance before and probably never will again. He’s been bringing the story of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez to audiences of many different kinds. He brings his self-written one-man biographical show to local audiences this coming month as he presents The Stories of Cesar Chavez at the UW-Parkside Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts. With questions of immigration, equal rights and income inequality continuing to be very relevant today, the story of the legendary civil rights leader is every bit as important now as it has been in the past.

Fred Blanco’s The Stories of Cesar Chavez will be performed Apr. 6 at 7:00 p.m. at UW-Parkside Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. Admission is free.