The Lady With All The Answers at the Schauer Center

It must be very strange touring as someone else. There’s a guy who does Twain. He travels around the country performing as Mark Twain. That must be a weird life. There are people traveling around to places they’ve probably never been pretending to be people they’re not for one-person stage performances. There are probably hundreds of people circulating about the country like that. Weird.

This month, there’s a woman performing as Ann Landers who is coming to the Schauer Center. Rebecca McGraw is touring around the country with the Nebraska Theatre Caravan in the role of Ann Landers in David Rambo’s The Lady With All the Answers. It’s a fun, little comedy that was staged by the Milwaukee Rep a few years ago. Laura Gordon starred in that production. The touring show with McGraw makes its way to the Schauer Arts & Activities Center for a couple of performances on Oct. 17. For ticket reservations and more information, visit the Schauer Center online.