Lady Day at Collectivo

It’s a musical about Billie Holliday--her life as seen through her music. At 30 years of age, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill is getting to be nearly as old as she was when she passed away tragically young at the age of 44. This month the Milwaukee Rep brings cast members from its upcoming production to perform a free concert on Aug. 26 at the Collectivo on 2999 N. Humboldt Blvd. The free half-hour performance starts at 4:00 p.m. The production itself runs Sep. 9 - Oct 30 at the Stackner Cabaret. For more information, visit Milwaukee Rep online.