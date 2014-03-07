Lake Country Players present SPAMALOT

Director Rebecca Schilling presents the latest production to grace the stage at Hartland's Lake Country Playhouse as the group presents Monty Python's Spamalot. The popular musical recently had a satisfying staging with Theatre Unchained. The highly quotable and often-mimicked comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail serves as the basis for one of the better film-based musicals in recent years.

The Lake Country Playhouse's production of Spamalot runs March 7th - 30th on 221 East Capitol Dr. Hartland. For more information, visit the Lake Country Playhouse online.